Richard “Ricky” Valdez, 55, a lifelong resident of Lockhart passed away on April 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ricky was one of 5 children born to Gilbert Y. Valdez, Sr. and Anita Gutierrez Valdez. He was an accomplished landscaper and could make anything grow. Ricky loved his family dearly especially his nieces and nephews. His playful demeaner and ability to make you laugh will be greatly missed.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Y. Valdez, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Benancio and Rosa Gutierrez. He leaves behind a host of relatives who will miss him including his mother Anita, siblings: Rita Valdez (Michael), Gilbert Valdez, Jr. (Marie), Ronnie Valdez (Eunice) and Gabriel Valdez (Veronica); nieces and nephews: Gilbert-Joe, Saniya, Noah, Briana, Randon, Kimberley, Brian, Kelsey, Samuel, Jon, Leticia and Adrian and numerous great nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A come and go visitation will be held from 12 noon until 9 pm on Friday, April 17, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday also at McCurdy Funeral Home beginning at 10 am burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Michael Mojica, Jon Llanos, Brian Valdez, Randon Romero, Jr., Arthur Gutierrez, Jeffrey Gutierrez and Marty Reyes. Honorary pallbearers are Gilbert- Joe, Saniya, Noah Valdez-Mojica and Benancio Gutierrez, Jr.

