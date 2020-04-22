RNGCC recognizes Caldwell County nursing homes Share:







The Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (RNGCC) is acknowledging and recognizing the outstanding dedication to the Ministry of Healing and caring for others exhibited by the nurses serving the residents in the Caldwell County nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, RNGCC awarded its first Florence of Nightingale plaque to one specific Caldwell County nursing home to acknowledge their excellence in nursing care. This year, however, with the emergence of COVID-19, RNGCC has decided to award the Caldwell County Florence of Nightingale plaque of appreciation to all Caldwell County nursing homes.

In conformance with the shelter-in-place order, there will be no ceremonial presentation of these awards. RNGCC extends our gratitude to these nursing homes, as well as, nurses, nurses’ aides, and other healthcare workers, for their heroic efforts to provide compassionate nursing care in the Caldwell County community in the midst of this pandemic. Each Caldwell County nursing home should look forward to receiving their Florence of Nightingale plaque in early May, 2020.

In the face of calamity during the COVID-19 pandemic, RNGCC has continued to actively support the Caldwell County Healthcare Community by providing Healthy packages in the community containing hand sanitizer, thermometers, antibacterial wipes, as well as face masks to nurses serving in Caldwell County nursing homes.

As retired nurses who have practiced in the Caldwell County community, we understand the plight under which Healthcare teams are currently providing medical care with a lack of needed essential supplies and ample nursing staff. The RNGCC nursing scholarship presentation is postponed until we are in a position to gather needed information and make a presentation of the scholarship; hopefully, later in the year.

All other RNGCC activities scheduled for 2020 have been postponed until the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders and recommendations are lifted.

If you have any questions, reach out to RNGCC Chairperson, Annice Brawley, at 972-834-2311 or RNGCC Marketing/Treasurer, Ernestine Tapia-Capello, at (512) 376-8561.