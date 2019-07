Road rage incident leads to deadly conduct charge Share:







What police referred to as a road rage incident led to the arrest of a Cedar Creek man Monday in downtown Lockhart.

Lockhart police arrested Keaton Pawlik, 24, in the 100 block of Church Street at approximately 3 p.m. Monday after he allegedly brandished a weapon at another motorist while in traffic, according to reports.

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.