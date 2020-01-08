Robert “Munches” Martinez Share:







In Loving Memory of

Mr. Robert “Munches” Martinez

December 9, 1948 – January 3, 2020



Robert “Munches” Martinez, 71, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 3, 2020. He entered this world on December 9, 1948, in Lockhart, Texas.

Mr. Martinez was preceded in death by his mother Patrocina Martinez; father Sam Martinez; sister Mary Lilly Cruz; son Mark Martinez; grandson Adrian Martinez.

He is survived by his wife Sara Verver Martinez of 49 years; son Ronnie Martinez (Amanda); daughter Jennifer Martinez (Johnny); daughter Loretta Maciel (Larry); son Michael Martinez (Samantha); brother Frank Martinez (Pam); brother Gabriel Hernandez (Regina); 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Robert served his country in the United States Army with honor and loyalty in the Vietnam War.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Martinez, Jaime Maciel, Bryan Maciel, Ryan Martinez, John Cruz, and Joe Gonzales.

