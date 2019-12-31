Roger Haug Share:









Roger Harold Walter Haug passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Day surrounded by the family that he loved. He was born in Seguin, Texas on October 19, 1943 to Otto and Otillia Haug and was the youngest of three boys. His two older brothers, Otto (Lucy) and Lawrence

(Eva) both preceded him in death.

Roger graduated from Seguin High School in 1961 and enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17. He became a ground power mechanic and served at duty stations in El Paso and the island of Formosa. When he returned to Seguin, he worked for Guadalupe Valley Electrical Co-op until he was fortunate enough to follow his dream of becoming a State Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He began work on June 19, 1967 and attended Texas A&M University for his law enforcement and wildlife training. He was commissioned as a State Game Warden in February, 1968 and spent one year in Victoria, Texas before transferring to Caldwell County, Texas in February, 1969 where he served until his retirement.

On June 21, 1969, he married Beverly Jean Haecker in San Antonio, Texas and they began their married life together in Lockhart. Roger and Beverly were blessed with two children, Laurie Marie and Travis Wade. Laurie followed her mother’s profession as a property manager and Travis followed in his father’s steps as a State Game Warden.

Roger and Beverly were privileged to travel to many wonderful places with their good friends, Sam and Wanda Center and also Beverly’s parents. Roger especially enjoyed the Panama Canal but his favorite place to go was Alaska. He and Sam made numerous fishing trips to Alaska and caught many salmon and halibut. Roger dreamed to going back to Alaska with Sam next year during the salmon run but that was not meant to be.

Roger and Beverly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer by taking a riverboat cruise up the Columbia and Snake Rivers and Roger was fascinated by the history of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He always said that he was born 250 years too late and would have loved to have been part of the expedition that mapped the American West. In July, 2019, the entire family spent a week in Destin, Florida where they had a wonderful time watching the children swim and enjoying great food with friends and family. In September, Roger, Beverly, Sam and Wanda spent a fascinating week in Cody, Wyoming and Yellowstone Park and Roger especially enjoyed the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum.

Roger loved being a Game Warden and made many enduring friendships with those with whom he served. He retired from service on October 31, 1993 and pursued his other dream, cattle ranching. When, as Roger put it, “all his free help left home”, he sold his cattle business in 2000 while prices were good and became a full-time gardener. He enjoyed raising prolific gardens in both the spring and fall and then sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. People who stopped by to visit seldom left without fresh produce. His favorite job, however, was being a grandfather, affectionately called “Happy,” to the· children that he called his “Magnificent Seven.”

Roger is survived by his wife, Beverly; his daughter, Laurie Davis and her husband, Patrick, and their four daughters, Alyssa Marie, Marilyn Jean (MJ), Jodi Rania and Sydney Nicole; his son, Travis and his wife Monica Janak Haug and their three children, Hunter Wade, Hannah Paige and Hay lee Elizabeth. He is also survived by his beloved nephew Mikel Haug (Deb) and his adored nieces Rania (J.R.) Lange, Tammy (Kevin) Marshall and Heidi (Steve) Milgrim. In addition, he is survived by Beverly’s brother, Jerry Haecker, (Belinda) and Jerry’s children, Adam (Michelle), Ryan and Amanda Haecker as well as his closest friends, Gene and Sue Gail Crouch, Tommy Taylor, Sam and Wanda Center, Jana and Gary Kinsey, Daniel and Linda Nolte, Eddie Garrett and the friends with whom he played poker.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 West Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas with visitation preceding the service at 9:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 South Blanco Street, Lockhart, Texas where stories of Roger’s escapades, life, love and service may be shared. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, 500 East Travis Street, Luling, Texas 78648, the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association or the Texas Game Warden’s Association.

Roger’s family would like to thank his many friends who came to visit, brought food for the family and showed their love to Roger during his final days. We are especially grateful to Doctors Arjun and Renu Mohandas, Dr. Rasheed Shetty and Dr. Kalpesh Patel for their devotion to and care of Roger.

Arrangements are under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 East Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas. 512 398-4791.