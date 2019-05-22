Ronald W. Metzger Share:







LTC. Ronald W. Metzger joined our heavenly father May 1, 2019. Ron was born June 29, 1930 in Cleveland Ohio to William and Dorothy Metzger. Ron attended Bowling Green University graduating with a degree in finance and accounting. He was a member of the ROTC and joined the US Army as an officer upon graduation. He met and married Kathryn Lynn Orme in 1958. They were sent to France and lived there three years. They were sent home to the US where Ron continued service to his country for 21 years. He served two tours in Vietnam flying helicopters and commanded a squad of 750 fellow officers. Upon retirement he pursued a small business in real estate. Ron enjoyed many hobbies, which included skiing, sailing and gardening. Ron is survived by his wife Kathy, his three children, Margaret Baldree, Cindy Casper, and Edward Metzger. He has 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Ron will have his ashes interred at Houston Military Cemetery with full military honors.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Ronald-W-Metzger