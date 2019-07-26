Ronnie Lee Duesterheft Share:







Surrounded by the love of his family, Ronnie Lee Duesterheft passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas at the age of 77 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Duesterheft of Maxwell; his children, Debbie Boland and husband Cholly of Kemptville, Ontario, Canada and Keith Duesterheft of Maxwell; his beloved grandchildren, Callum Boland, Charis Boland and Gregory Duesterheft; sister, Adeline Schubert of Niederwald, Texas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Vickie and Billy Lackey of Bowie, Texas and Jimmy and Cyndi Hoots of Katy, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members; many friends; and Ronnie’s beloved dog, Missy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan Ernest Duesterheft and Martha Louise Schulle Duesterheft; by his brother, Royce Duesterheft and his wife Billie; and by his brothers-in-law, David Schubert and Frank Hoots and his wife Melanie.

Ronnie was born June 24, 1942 in Maxwell, Texas where he lived most of his life on the same street. Ronnie remained steadfast in his faith in God and served countless hours to his beloved Ebenezer Lutheran Church. After graduating from Lockhart High School in 1960 he proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis era. He married Betty Hoots on March 30, 1962 and for fifty-seven years they had a strong and unwavering devotion to one another.

Ronnie worked for his father at N.E.D. Sales and Service in Maxwell. He purchased the business from his father in 1973. As time evolved, so did N.E.D. Sales & Service to meet the changing needs of the area eventually becoming a heavy equipment rental company called D and D Rentals until his retirement in 2004.

Ronnie had a strong commitment of service to his community. In 1965 he was instrumental in establishing the first small community volunteer fire department in Caldwell County. He served as Fire Chief for approximately 30 years. He also helped to start the Maxwell Water Supply Corporation establishing the water board and serving as president for the first seven years. In 1984, at the urging of friends, Ronnie ran for and was elected as a Caldwell County Commissioner, a position he held for 20 years, retiring in 2004. During his time as a County Commissioner, Ronnie served as president of the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) and truly enjoyed this opportunity. Several years later, Commissioners Court appointed Ronnie to fill the unexpired term of Caldwell County Judge.

Ronnie was a longtime member of the Maxwell Social Club; a member of the American Legion Henry T. Rainey Post 41 in Lockhart; a member of Hermann Sons; and served on the Board of Directors of Germania Insurance.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home, in Lockhart. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, in Maxwell, with Rev. Caleb Jeffers officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be members of the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 95, Maxwell, Texas 78656, where donations in memory of Ronnie will go to the new building fund or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., www.mccurdyfuneralhome@att.net