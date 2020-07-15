Rose Marie (Graef) Turner Share:







May 2, 1926-July 11, 2020

Heaven is sweeter today. Rose Marie Turner went to be home with her heavenly Father on July 11, 2020 after 94 beautiful years here with loving family and friends. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 57 years, William Earl Turner who preceded her in death.

Rose Marie was affectionately known as “Meme” by her adoring children, Steve Turner (Pam) of Pleasanton, Mary Ellen Barnes (late husband Brad) of Seguin and David Turner (Lydia) of Lockhart. Her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Allison Seidenberger of Seguin (Aaron, children Tyler, Kai and Lane), Chris Turner of Tilden (Jennifer, children Cayden, Tate, and Tucker), Frances Merecka of Pleasanton (Donny, children Sydney and Samantha), Will Turner of Pleasanton (Leticia, children Levi, Genieve, Sophia, Ian and Luke), Amber Dwyer of Las Cruces New Mexico (Joshua, children Braden, Delaney, Avalyn, Mark, and Luke), Tim Turner of Kyle (Erin, child Jet), Paul Turner of Lockhart, Christie Reyes of Australia (Tony) were blessed to have “Meme” as such an influential part of their lives.

Rose Marie, Meme, was not only the light of each of her family members lives but she also gave generously of her time to her career in education primarily as an elementary teacher at Clear Fork/Plum Creek Elementary with Lockhart ISD. She recalled fondly her time with her students even up until days before her passing. She also donated numerous hours to the Hermann Sons Fraternal Organization, serving as President for years and the Lockhart Hermann Sons Dance Studio management. Additionally, she served both St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart and St. James Catholic Church in Seguin faithfully as her body would allow and always in prayers and spirit. Her faith was a constant source of peace and joy for her daily walk and she always shared that with her family and friends. One source of happiness was her card and domino playing over the years with her friend circle and family members. Many memories were made while she showed everyone up on their math skills in keeping score for everyone at the table. She is affectionately remembered by the numerous lives that she touched through her dedication to others.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren consider one of life’s richest blessings to have been the recipient of Meme’s unconditional love, constant encouragement and Christ-like influence. Meme never met a stranger and treated every individual that she came into contact with like part of her family. She would often leave a conversation with a stranger and have made a friend for life. She left the feeling that anyone she was talking with was the most important person in the world, her “favorite”, and honestly, each and every one of us is. Not only were her children/grand-children a source of joy and pride so were her relationships with her parents, aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, as well as the numerous friends that are really more like family. She was a master at making others feel at “home” in her presence.

She not only shared her love in her smiles, laughter, hugs and kind words but it was very common for all of us, family and friends to receive prayers, encouragement and love in a text message, phone call, or written notes. She had an amazing memory and never forgot a birthday, anniversary, graduation, etc. We all knew how much joy sharing her love and God’s light with the world brought to her. Her beauty shined from the inside out. She will remain a light in each of our lives.

As her family, we pray that everyone might have the gift of a “Meme” in their lives. It a blessing and a legacy that we will carry on through faith, family and love. Meme’s favorite hymn was Silent Night so to remind us…

“Silent Night, Holy Night, All is Calm, All is Bright”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Meme—we will look forward to the day we can all join you dancing in Heaven.

We are thankful for you to be at peace, to be calm and to be in the bright presence of Jesus and all the loved ones there to welcome you. We will miss you dearly, love you immensely and will wait with great anticipation until we are all together again.

Meme has requested that in place of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Lockhart, Tx. The family welcome you to an open visitation/viewing on Friday, July 17 from 5-8 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home on 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart. (Covid precautions will be followed) Meme will be laid to rest at a private family burial. A rosary, funeral mass/celebration of life will be held in Spring 2021 as conditions allow so that everyone may join us in honoring our Meme.