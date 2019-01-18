Rosie Maciel Oliva Share:







Rosie Maciel Oliva, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 10th of January 2019. She was born April 4, 1937 in Lockhart, Texas to Lauro and Maria Maciel. She married the late Guadalupe J. Oliva Sr. on January 17, 1954. Rosie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and creating floral arrangements. Rosie had an artistic uncanny ability to create something beautiful. She also helped her husband established a successful business, Oliva’s Tailor Shop, that lasted for 30 years in Lockhart, San Marcos and Austin, Texas. Mrs. Oliva was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Oliva, daughter, Rita Oliva Gonzales, and her parents, Lauro Maciel and Maria C. Maciel. She is survived by 3 sons, Carlos Oliva, James Oliva, and Guadalupe Jr. Oliva; 5 daughters Virginia Oliva, Norma Cetinkaya, Sylvia Oliva-Perez, Marie Annette Rodriguez, Rose Hernandez and 13 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers Lauro Maciel, Jacob Maciel and 1 sister Evangelina Teneyuque.

A Prayer For Mama

My dear sweet heavenly father, we come to you today with faith and hope; we ask to send an angel Mama’s way.

We know her time has come and you’ve called her home to stroll across the streets of gold where other angels roam. It’s hard to watch her suffer and slowly fade away. Help us, God, to understand; give us strength, we pray.

She means so much to all of us; forgive us for our tears. Life will never be the same without her presence here.

Our mother is an angel; she taught us to be fearless; she taught us how to love and told us about you, Lord, and the heaven up above.

When she crosses over and steps into the light, tell her that we love her and when the time is right, meet us at the pearly gates where everything’s brand new. We’ll walk across God’s meadow lands where skies are always blue.

Somewhere beyond the sunset every now and then, we pray she watches over us until we meet again.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kyle, Texas. Burial followed in Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Rosie-Maciel-Oliva