Roy P. Rosalez, 80, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on April 3, 2020. He entered this world on September 15,1939 in Austin, Texas, born to Manuel and Margarita Rosalez.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josie Salazar and a brother, Larry Rosalez.

Mr. Rosalez is survived by his son Roy M. Rosalez; daughter Bridget M. Ruiz; son Ray Michael Rosalez; son Eddie Salazar; daughter Debbie S. Ochoa and husband, Cesar Ochoa; son Eugene Salazar, Jr.; son Vincent H. Salazar; daughter Susan Rosalez; sister Olivia Hernandez; sister Gracie Rosalez; sister Lela Hernandez; sister Elvira Sandoval; sister Carmen Rosalez; sister Minerva Camacho; brother Manuel Rosalez; ex-wife Marie E. Gonzales; 21 Grandchildren; 44 Great-grandchildren; 1 Great-great-grandchild; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at San Pablo Cemetery.

