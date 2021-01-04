RUBY AND MARLON WHITE Share:







Together in Life – Together Forever

Marlon and Ruby White of Bastrop, Texas, passed away together ending their 70 years together on this side of heaven.

Marlon Emanuel White was born in the Jeddo Texas community on November 7, 1929 to Thomas Newton and Wilma Veattress White. He passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 91.

Ruby Meta Homann White was born September 21, 1934, in Mendoza, Texas to Willie and Meta Homann. She passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the age of 86.

They were married June 9, 1951, in Lockhart, Texas, where they lived for 11 months before moving to Bastrop, Texas, when he transferred with L.C.R.A.

They are survived by two sons, Ronnie White and wife Sandra of Bastrop, Veldon White and wife Charlene of Bryan Texas; grandchildren Sarah Alexander and husband Nathan of Bastrop, Brandon White and wife Rachel of Bastrop, Chrystal and Cody Atkinson of Bryan, Viki and Dennis Weiman of Bryan; and 13 greatgrandchildren, Ethan, Nicholas, Zoe, Anna, Mathew, Benjamin, and Jude (children of Sarah and Nathan Alexander) of Bastrop, Sophia, Grayson, and Audrey (children of Brandon and Rachel White), Lelia and Jeni Lei (children of Crystal and Cody Atkinson), and Adalyn (child of Viki and Dennis Weiman) of Bryan Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruby is also survived by two sisters, Ella Towns of Lockhart, Texas, and Alice Herzog of Austin, Texas.

They are preceded in death by their daughter Lisa Ann White of Bastrop, Texas, their parents and several siblings; Ruby’s brothers Eric Homann and Louis Homann and sisters Thelma Neumann, Alma Rust and Wilma Helmke; Marlon’s brother Thomas White and sisters Hellen White, Audrey Dean McIntyre, Veattress Hill, and Elva Grace Stone.

They retired together in 1989. Marlon retired as a patrolman from L.C.R.A after 41 years and Ruby retired from Motorola.

Marlon and Ruby loved to travel with friends and family. They saw much of this country. They loved country music and were able to see and meet many of the stars they so much admired over the years. Marlon loved gardening, raising cattle, and hard work. Ruby was a wonderful cook and homemaker who loved to entertain family and friends at her home. Both were faithful members of Cedar Valley Baptist Church where they loved serving the Lord and fellowshipping with their friends. They loved their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much and spent much time with them. They were a great example of how to live and demonstrated the foundational principles for life. They leave a priceless legacy of love, devotion, and faith for generations to come. They were devoted to their family, friends, and each other.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, with interment in Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas.

The family requested memorials be made to Cedar Valley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 909, Elgin, Texas, 78621.