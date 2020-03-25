Rueben Odis Head Share:







Rueben Odis Head, 62, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2020. He was one of 12 children born in Dale, Texas to Edward and Evelyn Thompson Head.

Rueben graduated from Lockhart High School in 1976 and played football and ran track. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1977 and was a Hawk Fire Control Crewman serving his country. Rueben was a familiar face working for the Postal Service as a Clerk, retiring after 30 years. He was also a mentor and youth football coach for many young men in and around Lockhart for several years. Rueben was an avid reader of the Lockhart Post-Register, fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and member of the Dale Corinth United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Anna Head and brothers, Dennis Ray Head and Danny Thomas Head. Rueben leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Elaine Roland; his son, Otis Terrell Head (Shaundalyn Brite); step daughter, Shalaina Walker (Dennis); grandchildren, Jocelyn Head, Tiana, Head and Rakaia Walker; his brothers, Jesse Ray Head, Glenn E. Head, Bruce Head, Bobby Joe Head, and William Lee Head; his sisters, Olene Head McGowen, Mary Elizabeth Head (Lizzie), Brenda Joyce Head and LaMona Head Ramirez. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Rueben will be remembered for his playful demeanor and his friendliness.

Graveside services were held at Dale Memorial Cemetery, Dale, Texas with Military Honors. Services were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may leave your condolences on our website, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

