Ruth Fields Alexander Share:







Ruth Fields Alexander was born on November 12, 1929 to Hazel and Francis Fields in Lockhart, Texas. She passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 90, at home with her loving dogs and family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband, E. C. (Jigger) Alexander, her parents Hazel and Francis Fields, and one sister Mary Lou Bullock.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lisa Alexander, sister-in-law, Marilyn Riddle, and loving friend Lynda Croft, three nieces and nephews, and one very special lady, Rosetta Price.

The Services were held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the Funeral Service held at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers were: Clay Ross, Danny Buckner, Charlie Ross, J. T. Jeffrey, David Anton, and Charles Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorials be made to the Dale Volunteer Fire Department or the Luling Golf Course.

A very special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Ruth-Fields-Alexander­