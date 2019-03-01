Sandra Sue Clendennen Love Share:







Sandra Sue Clendennen Love passed away on February the 24th, 2019 at the age of 72. The second of four children born to J.D. and Margie (Bramscum) Clendennen, she was the eldest girl.

She loved fishing, cooking for her family and the listening to “King of Country”, George Straight. She was fortunate enough to see George Straight with Patsy Loveless in concert.

Sandra is survived by her children; Kerri Lynn Than, James Dean Patschke, David Walton Raby, Shanon Ray Patschke, Mason Patcshke-Love and Tre Patschke-Love; brothers, James (Pete) Clendennen and Sonny Clendennen; sisters, Linda Clendennen; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Sandra will be laid to rest next to husband, J.W. Love (2016) at Lytton Springs Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019 beginning at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Fuenral Home, 512-398-4791, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Sandra-Sue-Clendennen-Love