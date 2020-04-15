Santiago ‘Jimmy’ ‘Tico’ Hernandez, Jr. Share:







Santiago ‘Jimmy’ ‘Tico’ Hernandez, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 in Lockhart, Tx. Born on July 2, 1944 in San Marcos, Tx. to Santiago and Nicolasa ‘Niko’ Hernandez, Jimmy ultimately became a long-time resident of Lockhart, Tx with his wife of 49 years, Carmen (Yglesias) Hernandez. As a ring craftsman with Commemorative Brands, Inc. for over 45 years, Jimmy was beloved by all who knew him. A man who loved to laugh, dance, Bar-B-Que, and cheer on his Washington Redskins, family was always at the top of his list. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Hernandez, their 4 children, Monica Villegas (Husband, Roy), Debbie Fernandez, Rene Hernandez (Wife, Susie), & Jennifer Hernandez, 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren, along with countless family and friends who will miss him dearly. Jimmy was a supportive, generous, hardworking man who could always be found with a smile on his face. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, & friends first that will be felt by those he touched throughout his life and beyond.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Lockhart City Cemetery. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/santiago-jimmy-tico-hernandez-jr