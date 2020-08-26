Santos Garcia, Jr. (Bimbo) Share:







It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Santos Garcia, Jr. (Bimbo), age 46, a beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed on August 21, 2020.

Santos reunited with his loving mother, Margie, to their eternal resting place with our heavenly Father.

Santos was born on May 13, 1974, in Lockhart, Texas to Santos and Margie (Ortiz) Garcia. Later, he would become an older brother to his only sibling Steven Garcia. Growing up, he was committed to friendships. He was kind to others and willing to give of himself and his time. He faced adversity in his health as a youth, but with great family support, encouragement, and love he was able to hurdle the struggles. In high school, he was most known as an athletic trainer. From the sidelines he took great pride in servicing the Lockhart Lions.

Shortly after graduation he started working at the University of Texas at Austin, in the cafeteria, and worked there for 22 years. During this time, he grew a love for the Texas Longhorn Tradition. His loyalty for the orange and white grew more and more over the years as he attended stadium games and tailgate parties.

He was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying baseball and football. He enjoyed sharing memorable times with his friends and listening to Tejano music.

He valued hard work and was dedicated to quality customer service. He committed his days to providing time and energy to his job. He enjoyed the daily visits, conversations, and smiles of customers at the local McDonald’s. During his spare time, he continued acts of service and love by nurturing his beloved aunts, Hilda and Berta Trejo, by running errands and checking in on them.

We know Santos is now with his Mother, Margie Garcia, Grandfather, Benjamin Garcia, Grandmother, Francesca Garcia, Grandfather, Mauricio Ortiz, Grandmother, Paula T. Ortiz, Aunt, Margarita G. Natal, Uncles Raymond Garcia and Rudy Trejo in heaven.

Santos, Jr. will be missed everyday by his Father, Santos Garcia, Sr., his brother Steven Garcia, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, many great friends, and all who knew him.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral home on Friday, August 28,2020 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan Street. Burial immediately followed at San Pablo Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/santos-garcia-jr-bimbo