Santos Ramirez, 61, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on December 28, 2019. He entered this world on November 1, 1958 in Lockhart, TX, born to Julio and Maria Ramirez. He is survived by his spouse Esmeralda Banda; father Julio Ramirez; mother Maria Ramirez; daughter Melinda Gonzales; son Alejandro Gonzales; son Joshua Gonzales; son Jonathan Gonzales; son Joseph Gonzales; sister Mary Ann Ramirez; brother Joe Ramirez; grandchild 12 Grandchildren.

The Ramirez family received friends from 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home; recitation of the Holy Rosary followed at 7:00 p.m.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200

