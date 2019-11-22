School board honors gifted and talented teacher Share:







The Lockhart school district board of trustees honored lead gifted and talented teacher Sheila Mulbry for her selection as the Texas Gifted and Talented Teacher of the Year.

The Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented announced the selection of Mulbry as the state’s Gifted and Talented Teacher of the Year earlier this month. The state-level award is in recognition of service, contribution and commitment to gifted education.

“Ms. Mulbry is a constant advocate for gifted students and their special needs and has assisted staff development on gifted education for the past 15 years,” said Christina Courson, the district’s executive director of communications and community services. “Ms. Mulbry continually advocates for our G/T students to ensure they are being challenged to grow to their fullest potential.”

Prior to working with the Lockhart school district, Mulbry was the elementary gifted specialist with Round Rock ISD, where she helped create curriculum, led staff development for the district and mentored several gifted specialists.

“Ms. Mulbry’s dedication to equity and excellence is evident in all that she does for our students,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “She continuously advocates for our G/T students to ensure they are being challenged to grow to their fullest potential.”

Mulbry will be honored next month at the Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented’s annual conference in San Antonio.

For more, see this week's edition of the Post-Register.