School board reviews cell phone policy

The Lockhart school district Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday reviewed the effectiveness of its recently implemented cell phone policy.

In July, the school board approved new standards for student cell phone use throughout the district with consequences varying depending on grade level.

The policy states, “For safety purposes, the district permits students to possess personal cell phones and telecommunications devices; however, these devices must remain turned off and completely powered down during the instructional day.”

According the policy, elementary and middle school students will be levied a $20 fine after they’re caught using their cell phone a third time, while high school students will be hit with a $20 fee after their second offense. For third offenses or more, additional fees will be enforced, and disciplinary actions may be taken.

To date, there have been three infractions at the elementary school level, 232 infractions at Lockhart Junior High School, resulting in $105 in fines, 24 infractions at Pride High School, resulting in $45 in fines, and 746 at Lockhart High School, resulting in $1,850 in fines.

All fines taken in by the district will be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Texas, which supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children in order to provide them with a safe and healthy environment in permanent homes.

Deputy Superintendent Kimberly Brents said the number of infractions should continue to dwindle as the school year continues.

