UPDATE: Teen charged in social media threat

UPDATE (March 5, 11:45 a.m.): Lockhart police said Tuesday that they had taken a 15-year-old girl into custody after she allegedly posted a stock photo of Lockhart High School with a threatening caption on SnapChat on Monday.

The teen will be charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and the case will be forwarded to Caldwell County Juvenile Court, police said.

UPDATE (March 4, 4 p.m.): A district spokesperson said the person responsible for the post is a 15-year-old Lockhart High School student. LISD officials said police have confirmed the post was a hoax. The investigation will continue and criminal charges are a possibility.

(March 4, 2 p.m.): Local law enforcement increased its presence at Lockhart High School on Monday after reports of an apparent threat made on an unnamed individual’s social media account.

According to statements issued by the Lockhart Police Department and Lockhart Independent School District, the high school received notice of a social media post on Monday morning in which a person who made a threatening post alleging that person was planning to bring a gun to school.

According to district spokesperson Christina Courson, the district contacted Lockhart police immediately, Police officers and Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies were stationed at the campus soon thereafter.



The district spokesperson said classes continued without incident.

“Normal school operations continue,” Courson said. “Lockhart Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and LISD administrators and staff continue to monitor student and staff safety.

“The investigation by law enforcement remains underway.”



Lockhart police and LISD administrators did not release the identity of the person who reportedly made the post.

The school district sent notifications to Lockhart High School parents and via the LISD mobile app at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. The situation had not changed as of the most recent update from LISD administrators.