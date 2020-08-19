School supplies now ready for students Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The schedule for when parents of students in the Lockhart school district will be allowed to pick up school supplies has now been posted on the district’s webpage.

Classes are set to resume on Aug. 24, though the first three weeks will be conducted via distance learning.

The scheduled days for Lockhart High School students to pick up supplies were held on Monday and Tuesday, though the rest of the students can pick up their supplies on the following days:

August 19, 2020

Lockhart Junior High- 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

(LJHS supplies for all & Calculators –for those taking 8th grade math)

August 20, 2020

Carver Early Education – 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. (Circular Drive off Carver)

Alma Brewer Strawn – 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. (Behind the school)

Bluebonnet 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. (Carpool Side of Building)

Clear Fork – 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. (Bus Circle on Medina)

Navarro – 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. (Front of Bldg. off Medina)

Plum Creek – 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. (Front Drive off Flores)

Lockhart Junior High – 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

August 21, 2020

Lockhart Junior High -9-11 a.m. 1-3 p.m.

August 22, 2020

Lockhart Junior High – 10 a.m. to noon

(Calculators pick-up only for LJHS students enrolled in 8th grade math; no supplies)

While classes will kick off on Aug. 24, students won’t be back in classrooms until at least three weeks as the district resumes distance learning to start the school year.

Last year, the district paid for the construction of several internet towers to ensure every student throughout the district has free internet access at the start of the school year.

Executive Director of Communications and Community Services Christina Courson said that two of those towers, which would provide access for Maxwell and Uhland residents, are still under construction, though she said officials believe they will be completed this week.

For parents looking to sign up for this services, Courson said parents needed to visit the www.lockhartisd.org. Once there, parents can click on the “Back to School Information” tab located under the district logo near the top-left portion of the page. On that page, parents can click on the “Sign up for LionLink Internet” link on the left side of the page.

Parents will be required to fill out information including their names, address, zip code, phone number and email address to submit a request for internet access. Once completed, parents will be contacted by Particle Communication to schedule an appointment for router installation.

Courson noted that any parents who have any issues with internet connectivity or problems with their router can contact Particle Communication at 1-800-775-7484. Parents who have issues signing into to any programs or software associated with the distance learning can contact the district’s Technology Help Desk at 512-398-0050.

The “Back to School Information” contains several additional links aimed at ensuring parents and students are prepared for the upcoming school year, including the 2020-21 Academic Calendar and a link to register students online.

The Back to School Information page notes Grab and Go meals will still be provided while students are distance learning.

From Aug. 17-21, the district will provide breakfast and lunch for children 18 and under through curbside and bus routes. Students with disabilities aged 21 and under are also eligible to participate.

Additionally, each campus will have child nutrition staff standing outside with a Grab and Go curbside pickup breakfast and lunch bundle from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested can drive or walk up to the pickup site and staff will hand them their meals through the car window.

Once distance learning begins on Aug. 24, parents can still drive to each campus from 10 a.m. to noon to pick up breakfast and lunch bundles. These meals will remain free for students in pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade, though high school will be required to pay unless they qualify for the free or reduced meal price program.

Parents picking up meals without the student in the car will be required to present either the student’s name and ID number, the student’s ID card, or an official letter or email from school listing the student as being enrolled at the campus.

Parents interesting in determining whether their student is eligible for free or reduced-price meals can visit www.nlappscloud.com.