Schuenemann strings together community project

Lockhart artist Brandy Schuenemann is literally stringing together a community art project in which she hopes local residents will participate.

Schuenemann – who predominantly uses string in her artwork – is piecing together a type of mural that will be displayed in the alley between the Culinary Room and Lulu’s Lunchbox on Main Street. Her outside art exhibit will include two easily recognizable Lockhart landmarks – the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and the Caldwell County Courthouse – and will incorporate elements already standing in the picturesque alley referred to as the “Pocket Park” by many residents.

First Friday, which kicks off after 5 p.m. on Friday night, will be an opportunity for residents to see her work and add to it using string, ribbons, paint or whatever medium they prefer.

