Sip and Stroll begins pre-event ticket sales

The Sip and Stroll – a day of wine tasting, music and a chance to show support for local downtown businesses – will make its return to downtown Lockhart on Saturday, April 6.

Presale tickets will be available on Friday, March 1 at lockhartsipandstroll.com and can be purchased for the next two weeks at $25 apiece – $5 off the regular price.

Last year’s day-long event has been condensed to a shorter time window, from 3-7 p.m., but revelers who attend this year’s iteration of the Sip and Stroll will have more shops to explore, three bands to listen to, and wine that’s been carefully selected by each participating business.

The Downtown Lockhart Business Association is presenting the event for the second consecutive year, and Pegasus School is among the event’s largest sponsors. The Sip and Stroll’s mission is to help beautify and promote Lockhart.

“Businesses will be choosing wines from Bevvies Fine Wine & Spirits, The Culinary Room and Caracara Brewing Company,” said event planner Taylor Burge. “Each one will be available for purchase at those spots.”

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will host activities for children.

The live music lineup will include local performers The Frauleins, Rollfast Ramblers and Lost Pines.

While the event will wrap up at 7, an after-party will be held in the Masur Building at 119 W. San Antonio Street.

Myriad shops have opened or will open by April 6 that weren’t in downtown Lockhart last year, including Commerce Gallery, Bluebonnet Records, Pottersfield Vintage, Lone Star Workshop and The Culinary Room.

“Come explore what’s new in downtown,” Burge said. “There are a lot of new businesses.”