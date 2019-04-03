SIP AND STROLL: Wine pairs with local music, flavor Share:







LPR staff report

Lockhart’s annual spring festival that celebrates local businesses, live music, wine and craft beer is set for Saturday.

From 3-7 p.m., numerous businesses within a three-block radius are participating in the Lockhart Sip and Stroll, with each inviting visitors to come in and sample a beer or wine they’ve chosen themselves.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the event at the check-in booth located near the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn any time after 2:30 p.m. Saturday or online at lockhartsipandstroll.com.

Each ticketholder will receive a souvenir glass at check-in, and the ticket is good for tasting up to 10 craft beers or wines available for sale at Lockhart businesses that include Bevies Wine and Spirits, Chaparral Coffee, The Culinary Room and Caracara Brewing Company.

Live musical performances and other activities will take place at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, Caldwell County Courthouse lawn, Gaslight Baker Theatre, Load Off Fanny’s and Lockhart Arts and Crafts. Additionally, downtown restaurants will offer specials throughout the day.

A list of beverages available for sampling follows. Full tasting notes are available at lockhartsipandstroll.com:

Magic Mirror Vintage (115 W. San Antonio St.): Daughter’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Valley Chile (available for purchase at The Culinary Room)

Cowbell Music (113 ½ W. San Antonio St.): A sample of pale ales from Real Ale in Blanco, Texas. (available at Bevies)

Take Care Apothecary (113 W. San Antonio St.): Twisted X Brewing Gulf Kolsch, Dripping Springs (available at Bevies)

Simple Sewing Solutions (111. W. San Antonio St.): Raventos Blanc De La Rosa, Catalonia, Spain. (Available at Bevies)

Wendy R (105 N. Main St.): Cavatina Premium Rose (sparkling), Veneto, Italy. (The Culinary Room)

Inta Mint (107 N. Main St.): Bread and Butter Pinot Noir from Napa Valley, California (Bevies)

Fields & Stable Antiques (118 N. Main St.): Jacob’s Creek Moscato, Australia. (Bevies)

Sol Y Luna Antiques (112 N. Main St.): Lamoreaux Landing Estate Red Cuvee, Lodi, N.Y. (Bevies)

Logos (108 N. Main St.): Loica Sauvignon Blanc, Chile. (The Culinary Room)

Lulu’s Lunchbox (106 N. Main St.): Alianca Vinho Verde, Portugal. (The Culinary Room)

Potter’s Field (103 E. San Antonio): El Miracle Cava Brut, Spain. (The Culinary Room)

The Culinary Room (101 E. San Antonio): Cipriani Bellini, Venice Italy. (The Culinary Room)

Lonestar Workshop (105 E. San Antonio): Hahn Merlot, Santa Lucia Highlands, California. (Bevies)

Rollfast Ranchwear (107 E. San Antonio): La Grande Corniche Rose, Provence, France. (The Culinary Room)

Southwestern Museum of Clocks and Watches (101 E. San Antonio St.): Daughter’s Chardonnay, Chile. (The Culinary Room)

Commerce Gallery (102. S. Commerce St.): Italia Prosecco Brut, Piemonte, Italy. (The Culinary Room)

Flash Candy & Toys (110 S. Commerce St.): Evolucio Furmint White, Tokaj region of Hungary. (Bevies)

Easy Tiger Yoga (207 E. Market St.): Unavailable at press time. Check lockhartsipandstroll.com for updates.

Made for Walkin’ (209 E. Market St.): Vicchiomaggio San Jacopo Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy. (Bevies)

Lockhart Acupuncture (200 E. Market St., Ste. D): Llama Old Vine Malbec, Argentina. (Bevies)

Bluebonnet Records (112 E. Market St.): For a Song Chardonnay, Washington. (Bevies)

Buffalo Clover (104 E. Market St.): JP Azeitao Moscatel Graudo Fernao Pires, Portugal. (The Culinary Room)

All About You Boutique (212 S. Main St.): Texas South Wind Blackberry (white), Refugio, Texas. (Bevies)

Gaslight Baker Theatre (216 S. Main St.): Bacio Della Luna Prosecco Brut, Veneto, Italy. (Bevies)

St. Andrews Orthodox Church (205B S. Main St.): Kourtaki Mavrodaphne of Patras Sweet Red, Peloponnese region of Greece. (Bevies)

Vogel Furniture (117 W. Market St.): Vintage Cowboy Merlot, Santa Margarita, California. (Bevies)

Westy’s Pharmacy (113 S. Main St.): Beer from Caracara Brewing Company in Lockhart. Check lockhartsipandstroll.com for updates.

Shoppes on Main (101 S. Main St.): Calvo Chianti, Tuscany, Italy (Bevies)

MUSIC SIDEBAR

While the opportunity to explore downtown Lockhart businesses and sample wines from around the world while taking a leisurely walk is the Lockhart Sip and Stroll’s main draw, activities and live performances will continue throughout the afternoon at five venues.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

3-7 p.m.: Crafts for children

4 p.m.: The Lost Pines

5 p.m.: Rollfast Ramblers

6 p.m.: The Frauleins

Caldwell County Courthouse

(sponsored by the Lockhart Area Musicians Association)

3 p.m.: Cary Windham

4 p.m.: Steven Mizer

5 p.m.: Richard Watson

6 p.m.: Robby Abel

Gaslight Baker Theatre

3-7 p.m.: The Shakespeare Game (a chance to win tickets to a local theatrical performance)

Load Off Fanny’s

5 p.m.: Olivia Zane

Lockhart Arts and Crafts

3- 7 p.m.: Community art project

5 p.m.: XETAS

6 p.m.: Quin Galavais