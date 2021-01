Snow falls in Lockhart, Texas on January 10, 2021 Share:







A rare winter storm brought snow to Lockhart, Texas on January 10, 2021. Send us your snow photos and we will add them to our gallery throughout the day.

Stay warm and safe Lockhart!

Amanda Mendoza

Lockhart, Tx

Izzy, Mia & Thalia In The Snow

Santana & Jay making snow Angels. Diana Alvarez

Apollo enjoying the cold. Diana Alvarez

Trinity, Micah, Emory, and Avilyn Burton

Lockhart TX

PJ Burton

Snow on the new garden. Kay Dixon

Rambo and Kona in the snow. Moran Seeliger

Texas snowman. Lockhart, TX Reagan McLearen

Eoin, 2, Lockhart, TX. Reagan McLearen

Texas Snowman Monica Gonzales

Lockhart,Tx

Jager and Olly play in the snow in Lytton Springs. Jo Lynn Howard.

Cows in the snow in Dale, Texas. Hattie Garcia

Cows in the pasture in Dale, Texas Hattie Garcia

Zeke’s 1st time seeing snow. Lockhart, Texas Peggy Mendez

Avariella’s snowman in Lockhart, TX

The Gutierrez Family bundled up for the snow in Lockhart, Texas. Amber Gutierrez

The Gutierrez Family snowman Lockhart, Texas. Amber Gutierrez

Tiny Snowman by Kemp Williams. Lockhart, Texas Anna Williams

RaeLyn’s first snow! Lockhart, Texas Anitra Martinez

Heather Garner Lockhart, TX

Heather Garner Lockhart, TX

Snow falls on a farm in Caldwell County, Texas Hoppy Haden

Snow on a tractor in Caldwell County, Texas Hoppy Haden

Kids snowball fight at Happy Chick Farms, off FM 713, Lockhart Texas Kenny Johnson

Kids snowball fight at Happy Chick Farms, off FM 713, Lockhart Texas Kenny Johnson

West kids in the snow Nicole West

West kids in the snow Nicole West

Juan Mendoza

Lion Park Juan Mendoza

Barnabas the Snowman on Main Street. Jason Jones.

A little unsure of that white stuff on the ground. Karen Nixon

Snow falls in Lockhart, Texas Karen Nixon

View from the front porch in Lockhart, Texas Irma Bustamante

Dr. Eugene Clark Library in the snow Lockhart, Texas Juan Mendoza

Snowy railroad tracks in Lockhart Texas Juan Mendoza

Trooper the dog and his snowman. Kenny Johnson

Snowy cactus in Lockhart, Texas Sharon Clairmont

Just a friendly reminder: don’t eat the yellow snow! Sharon Clairmont

Apartment walkabout, Lockhart, TX Justin Gonzales

Apartment walkabout 2 Lockhart, TX Justin Gonzales

Apartment walkabout 3 Lockhart, TX Justin Gonzales

Apartment walkabout 4 Lockhart, TX Justin Gonzales

Levi enjoying snow for the very 1st time! Lockhart, Texas Travis & Selena Olvera

Backyard in Lockhart, Texas Gloria Salazar

Alberto Ruiz Maxwell TX

Alberto Ruiz Maxwell TX

Melissa Hyatt, Lockhart TX

Melissa Hyatt, Lockhart TX

Arial photos of the Caldwell County Courthouse in the snow. Nick Enghardt

Arial photos of downtown Lockhart, Texas in the snow. Nick Enghardt

Noah & the Snow Angel Lockhart, TexasEspi Nino

Jennifer Ruiz

Jennifer Ruiz

A dog on a snowy bale of hay in Caldwell County. Ian Byorth

Cows in the snowy pastures of Caldwell County. Ian Byorth

Abby the beagle watching it snow on Witter Road. Judy Laughlin

Snow on Witter Road. Judy Laughlin

Courtney, CJ, Caylee made a snowman in Lockhart, Texas. Chad Burkeen

Cows in a snowy pasture, Caldwell County, Texas. Pat Horne

Katie, McKenzie and Oakley Love McMahan, Texas

Snowman family, Dale, TX. Crystal White

Snowman family, Dale, TX. Crystal White

Snowy pool in Lockhart, Texas. Carol Maginn

Horses taking cover from the snow in Lockhart, Texas. Carol Maginn

Carol Maginn Local Lockhart resident getting exercise in the snow.

Henry and Mary loving the snow in Lockhart, Texas. Carol Maginn

Isaiah Sample enjoying the snow in Lockhart, Texas. Roseanna Sandoval