SOFTBALL: Lady Lions start district on 4-0 run

LPR Staff Report

A tough non-district slate has appeared to get the Lockhart Lady Lions softball team ready for the games that count.

An up-and-down preseason against mostly Class 6A competition is firmly in the rearview mirror as the Lady Lions have begun District 25-5A play with a 4-0 start, putting themselves in the driving seat to start their push to the playoffs.

The Lady Lions four-game district win streak includes two lopsided shutouts: a 17-0 win over Reagan on the road and a 15-0 home win over Travis on Tuesday night.

Against Travis, starting hurler Alyssa Barrientez earned the win, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters. Torie Escobedo had three hits and Leah Herrera and Barrientez each contributed two hits.

On Friday night, Barrientez and Herrera combined for a no hitter against Reagan in a game that lasted just three innings thanks to the run rule. Barrientez got the win after pitching one inning and striking out three batters. Herrera threw two innings in relief.

Lockhart rolled to a 10-0 lead in the first inning with Alexis Barrientez, Tamar Reyna, Melecia Pededa, Leah Herrera, Torie Escobedo and Alyssa Barrientez each driving in runs.

The Lady Lions’ district slate will continue Friday on the road against Dripping Springs.