Boys split pair of games

LPR Staff Report

The Lions split last week’s baseball games, falling to Dripping Springs but bouncing back to grab a district win over Alamo Heights.

Lockhart won convincingly, 11-4, over Alamo Heights on Friday, working through a touch-and-go fourth inning where Alamo Heights mounted an offensive surge, scoring three runs.

The Lions took the lead early, scoring on an error to take a one-run lead, and piled on another five as Jimi Silva, Isaac Martinez, Sam Renteria and Gabe Franco each recorded RBIs.

The Lions totaled nine hits on the day, with Martinez and Brandon Finger each recording two hits.

Martinez was credited as the winning pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings in relief. Martinez allowed two hits and one run while fanning two at the plate.

Earlier in the week, the Lions struggled to an 11-0 loss to Dripping Springs.

The Lion batters couldn’t decode the game of Grand Gaspard, who pitched all 5 innings for the Tigers. Gaspard pitched a no hitter, striking out seven batters.

Logan Hersom took the loss for the Lions, surrendering nine hits on eight runs over four innings while striking out three.