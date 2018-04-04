Finding their stride: Lockhart sees number of top finishers in Lion Relays Share:







LPR Staff Report

It was a track-and-field filled weekend for the Lockhart Lions, who competed in the Lion Relays on Thursday and the Texas Relays in Austin on Friday and Saturday.

A number of Lion athletes finished on the podium during the Lion Relays, which also featured students from Canyon, Canyon Lake, Bastrop and Gonzales.

The varsity girls relay team of Starashia Fletcher-Shoels, Xavia Thompson, Josette Medina and Madison Armstrong finished strong, earning second place in both the 800 relay and the 400 relay. Medina finished second in the 200, Thompson earned first in the 100, and Fletcher-Shoels finished second in the 100.

The varsity boys 400 relay team took second place. It included Daequan Ellison, Daetron Ellison, Jared Galindo and Robert Branch.

Galindo also joined Dylan Schuenemann, Justin Woodworth and Jesus Aldana on the fourth-place 1600 relay team.

Individually, Skylar Griffen finished second on the pole vault, and Darius Spruell took sixth. Zion Petty finished third on the shot put. Ian Flores took second in the 800, with Henry Gomez (third) and Woodworth (fourth) following him.

In the 200, Aldana took fifth and Alain Garza took sixth. Woodworth won the 400, with Schuenemann (fourth) and Aldana (sixth) following him.

In the Texas Relays, Luke Hippensteel, Schuenemann, Johnny Castonon and River Bailey finished 12th out of 38 in the DMR. The quartet also finished 14th in the 4X800 relay and recorded a time of 3:39.04 in the 4X400 relay.

Thompson recorded a time of 12.61 in the 100m dash and the quartet of Fletcher-Shoels, Thompson, Medina and Armstrong finished the 4X1 with a time of 51.03.