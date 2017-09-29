Homecoming heartbreaker

By Kathi Bliss and Rob Ortiz

POST-REGISTER

What began with the Lions showing their dominance in the first quarter ended in a crushing Matador victory as the Lions celebrated Homecoming on Friday.

The Lions started the night in a position of unquestionable power, opening with Daequan Ellison’s 78-yard return on kickoff. In the second play of the game, quarterback Logan Brown found his way into the end zone on an eight-yard rush. Juan Ocampo capped the drive with a solid kick, to put the Lions up 7-0 after 20 seconds of play.