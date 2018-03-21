Junior takes home state powerlifting title Share:







LPR Staff Report

Lockhart High School achieved a milestone over Spring Break: its first-ever female state powerlifting champion.

Junior Crystal Reyes lifted her way to the championship at the 2018 Texas High School State Powerlifting Meet in Waco, beating 13 competitors to earn the individual title in the 259 weight class.

Athletes compete in three different lifts: squat, bench and deadlift, and get three attempts to lift as much weight as possible. The athlete with the best total score for all three lifts is crowned individual champion.

Reyes combined for a total of 1,075 pounds for all three lifts.

Lockhart finished 11th out of 77 in the team standings. MaKaela Wyles finished 12th in the 148 weight class, Annalyssa Salinas finished eighth and Mykelti Altier finished 13th in the 198.

Powerlifting coach Mark Brown said the Lockhart competitors set personal bests throughout the competition.

“I could not be more proud of the hard work these girls have put in,” Brown said. “I really pushed them this year and to see such tremendous growth in all of them makes me really proud.

“I saw a lot of kids get to state and ‘bottom out.’ I am proud my kids made all their lifts.”