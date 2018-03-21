Lady Lions keep district streak alive Share:







LPR Staff Report

The undefeated Lady Lions continued to roar through their district softball schedule during spring break, rolling over a pair of teams and continuing to improve their playoff position.

On Thursday, Lockhart knocked three out of the park and scattered 16 hits en route to a 14-7 win over Medina Valley.

The Lady Lions’ bats quickly came alive in the first inning, taking an early lead courtesy of a two-run homer by Alex Hedspeth, who homered on a 2-2 count. She added a second two-run home run in the second inning.

Lockhart sealed the win in the seventh inning, notching four runs courtesy of an RBI grand slam by Trinity Castillo.

Amanda White earned the win for Lockhart, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out eight batters in seven innings.

Gracie Bell led the Lady Lions with four hits. Marissa Camacho, Merina Mills and Katelyn Tull each managed multiple hits for Lockhart.

Earlier in the week, Lockhart blanked Alamo Heights 16-0. The Lady Lions kicked things off with an explosive 10-run first inning, and recorded 12 hits in three innings behind the bats of Hedspeth (3-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Tull (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Camacho (2-3). Alyssa Barrientez got the win, throwing a perfect game through three innings, striking out two.

In junior varsity action, the girls fought to a 1-1 tie against Medina Valley. Alexis Barrientez pitched a complete game, giving up 1 run and recorded a hit on offense. Elizabeth Smith also recorded a hit for the Lady Lions.

JV coach Aubrey Voigt said Imani Johnson “continues to be the most improved player on this team playing catcher.”