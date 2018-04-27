Lady Lions maul Austin McCallum, 21-0 Share:







LPR Staff Report

The Lockhart Lady Lions were firing on all cylinders Thursday night in their bi-district playoff game at Noack Athletic Complex in Austin, blasting Austin McCallum 21-0 and advancing to the area softball championship.

The Lady Lions will play Angleton in a best-of-three series in Brenham that begins Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be played Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m., and if needed, Game 3 will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Read more in the Thursday, May 3 Post-Register.