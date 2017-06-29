Legal Notice – June 29, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner of record of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on June 22, 2017 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

1. 517 S. Rio Grande Street/R103538, Mathis, Block 1, Lot 1-A

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

2. 1000 Neches Street/R19739, Oakview Annex Addn., Block 3, Lot 10, 11

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

3. 1002 Proctor Street/R18232, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres 0.2957

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

4. 1006 Proctor Street/R18231, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres 0.2957

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

ORDINANCE 2017-13

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 15.028 ACRES CONSISTING OF 11.391 ACRES IN THE JAMES GEORGE LEAGUE, ABSTRACT NO. 9, LOCATED AT 1515, 1517, AND 1519 BLACKJACK STREET (FM 20), AND LOT 2, BLOCK 1, REYNA ACRES, CONSISTING OF 3.637 ACRES LOCATED AT 1541 LOVERS LANE, FROM RLD RESIDENTIAL LOW DENSITY DISTRICT AND AO AGRICULTURAL-OPEN SPACE DISTRICT TO RMD RESIDENTIAL MEDIUM DENSITY DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2017-16

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, ORDERING A GENERAL AND A SPECIAL ELECTION ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017 FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING ONE MAYOR; ONE COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 3; ONE COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 4; AND TO SUBMIT CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR JOINT ELECTION WITH CALDWELL COUNTY; MAKING PROVISIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF THE ELECTIONS; ORDERING NOTICE OF ELECTION TO BE GIVEN AS PRESCRIBED BY LAW; AND MAKING PROVISIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF THE ELECTIONS.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Commissioners Court of Caldwell County will conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment in regards to the installation of speed humps on Spring River Drive (County Road 103A) for the public safety of residents and motorists. The Public Hearing will be conducted on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse, Commissioners Court, Room 110 South Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

For more information, contact Caldwell County Commissioners Court at (512) 398-1808.

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO ALTER AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR

INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed By

Craig Hines

Craig Hines 5783 FM 1116, Gonzales, Texas has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to alter and produce an existing water well for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 6.2 miles east of Wrightsboro and 9.59 miles south of Gonzales at County Road 311. Mr. Hines proposes to produce approximately 250 acre feet of water per year at a maximum rate of approximately 770 gallons per minute. The well is completed at a depth of 3565 feet in the Carrizo Aquifer.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24. Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Mr. Craig Hines permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CALDWELL COUNTY

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Caldwell County will be accepting sealed bids for:

Construction of the Improvements to the State Highway 21 and CR 176 intersection

Sealed bids marked:

“SH 21 / CR 176 Project, Bid Opening July 24, 2017 at 9:30 A.M.” will be received by Caldwell County at:

Caldwell County Courthouse

Attn: Commissioner Ed Theriot

110 South Main Street, Commissioners Court

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Until 9:30 AM, local time, on Monday, July 24, 2017 at which time and place the bids will be publicly opening and read.

To submit proposals for this contract, prospective bidders shall, on Monday, July 24, 2017, provide suitable evidence of prior experience for similar work and be able to provide written documentation of successfully completed similar contracts.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents for bidders and interested non-bidders may be secured from the Caldwell County website (www.co.caldwell.tx.us) beginning Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Bid security in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid, issued by an acceptable surety company or in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, must accompany each bid as a guarantee that the successful bidder will enter into a proper contract and execute bonds and guaranties within ten (10) days after the date contract documents are received by the awarded contractor. Performance and payment bonds will be required as stated in the bidding documents.

Caldwell County is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above-scheduled time and date for the opening of the bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be accepted. Issued by order of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Monday, July 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO DRILL AND

PRODUCE AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR

INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed by

ROSEWOOD

RESOURCES, INC.

Rosewood Resources, 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 1500, Dallas, Texas 75201 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to drill and produce a water well for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 4.18 miles south west of Smiley at 3077 CR 211, Smiley, TX 78159. Rosewood Resources, Inc. proposes to produce approximately 150 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 489 gallons per minute in the Yegua-Jackson Aquifer.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24. Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Rosewood Resources, Inc. permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO RE-WORK AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR

INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed By

ROSEWOOD

RESOURCES, INC.

Rosewood Resources, 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 1500, Dallas, Texas 75201 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to re-work and produce an existing water well for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 4.02 miles south of Smiley at 4841 Farm to Market 108 S. Rosewood Resources, Inc. proposes to produce approximately 387 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 667 gallons per minute. The well is completed at a depth of 3800 feet in the Carrizo Aquifer.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24. Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the distrit’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Rosewood Resources, Inc. permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, July 13

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 1000 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Rachel Byrd, Daniel Ramirez, Ken Griffith, Joanne Tanner, Blanca Benner, Judi Killian, Gilbert Rodriguez

Contents: Bicycles, Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 10, 2017, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZV-17-02. A request by Chris Dailey on behalf of 8330 Jones Road, LLC, for a Variance to Section 64-203(1), Chapter 64 “Nonresidential appearance standards”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to waive the requirement of 35% preferred material on an exterior wall visible from a street for a new industrial building on 6.677 acres in the Francis Berry Survey, Abstract No. 2, zoned IL Industrial Light District and located at 2201 Maple Street.

ZV-17-03. A request by Brenda Galvan for a Variance to Appendix I of Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to allow a reduction in the minimum required rear building setback from 10 feet to 9.55 feet, for a new manufactured home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 515 Monument Street.

ZV-17-04. A request by Brenda Galvan for a Variance to Appendix I of Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to allow a reduction in the minimum required rear building setback from 10 feet to 9.56 feet, for a new manufactured home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 516 Sabine Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Kevin Waller

Assistant City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 240

kwaller@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-07. A request by Brenda Galvan for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 516 Sabine Street.

SUP-17-08. A request by Brenda Galvan for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 515 Monument Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-12. A request by William Frank Coggins for a Zoning Change from CLB Commercial Light Business District to RMD Residential Medium Density District for 0.449 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, located at 813 Brazos Street.

ZC-17-13. A request by Halff Associates, Inc., on behalf of High Rustler Ventures, LLC, for a Zoning Change from RHD Residential High Density District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 1.814 acres acre in the Cornelius Crenshaw Survey, Abstract No. 68, located at 2111 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

PP-17-02. A request by John Grobelny on behalf of Chateau Homes for approval of a Preliminary Plat for Clear Fork Reserve, which is a Replat of Lot 3, Block 1, Capello Subdivision, consisting of 10.786 acres zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District, and located at 1710 Clear Fork Street.

This replat divides the originally-platted Lot 3 into 41 smaller lots for construction of new single-family dwellings and one lot for parkland and stormwater detention, and associated public streets.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner at or before the time the public hearing begins, for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the County Line Special Utility District’s S.H. 21 – 12” WATER LINE, SWE Project No. 0017-055-17 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, 8870 Camino Real, Uhland, Texas 78640 until Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and then opened in the County Line SUD’s office.

Project consists of, but is limited to the following: Furnish and install approximately 8,600 L.F. of twelve-inch (12”) water main line and appurtenances. The project will be located along the southeast side of State Highway 21 and installed within private easement starting at Rocky Road going eastward up to the proposed Las Estancias Subdivision.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the project as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)

CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable)

Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the U.S. Treasurery shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the County Line Special Utility District may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The County Line Special Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the County Line Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

County Line Special

Utility District

Chris Betz, President

AUCTION NOTICE

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning school furniture including teacher desks, classroom tables, student desks, student chairs, filing cabinets, work room tables, cafeteria tables, gas stoves, electric stoves, shelving units, aquarium, sewing machines, welders, table saw, work benches, library circulation desk, utility carts, lockers, computer tables and picnic tables. To bid on these items please go to renebates.com and look for the Lockhart ISD logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under the Bulletin Board. The auction will open Monday, June 19th and close Monday, July 3rd. Pickup must be by appointment from July 10th thru July 13th