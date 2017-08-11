Lion Football gears up for big season

By Kathi Bliss

With more than 30 seniors and returning lettermen on the roster, the Lions are looking forward to a strong season on the gridiron.

“We have several seniors that started with varsity when they were sophomores,” Head Coach Brian Herman said on Tuesday. “They were very successful at the Junior High level, and they were very successful as Freshmen, and they are ready to step up and lead this year.”

With the high level of experience coming back to the field, Herman said the Lions have been able to make certain changes that will expand on last year’s successes – and correct some weak points.

“We don’t have any ‘star power,’ like we’ve had the last few years,” he said. “So our offense will be a little more creative than just ‘get the ball to Stephon,’ or ‘get the ball to DJ.’ We’re going to be utilizing more of our backfield in a different way that will make us more complete as a team.”

During the off season, Herman said the coaching staff has been working with the team to correct missteps on both sides of the ball, and to focus on the little things.

“We had games like Pflugerville Connally, where we literally gave away 28 points, but only lost by 11,” he said. “And if we work on doing the little things correctly, and getting better every day at the things we can control, then I think we can have some good success this season.”

In addition to a long roster of experienced players, there is only one new face on the coaching staff this year, though internal changes have shifted coaching oversight to strengthen every aspect of the game.

Though it is too early in the year for the team to put on pads or run plays (the first full practice will be on Friday), Herman said the enthusiasm and dedication for the season has been present throughout the summer, with record attendance at Power and Agility Camp (PAC), and with breakout performances in both the Junior High and Pee-Wee Football Camps.

“There’s no question the program is growing in the direction we want it to,” he said. “The kids are getting involved younger, and staying involved longer, and that means nothing but a bright future. It’s a good year to be a Lion.”

