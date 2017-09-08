Lions open with 23-25 Connally heartbreaker

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

It was not the beginning that Head Coach Brian Herman had hoped for. In the light of strong scrimmages and productive practices, he had hoped that small mistakes and penalties would not cost the Lions their first game of the season.

Despite several shining offensive performances and a generally strong defense, the Lions fell 23-25 to the Pflugerville Connally Cougars in their home opener last Friday.