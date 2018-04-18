Lions score hoops coach from Westlake Share:







LPR Staff Report

Lockhart Independent School District announced the selection of Javier Torres as the new head boys basketball coach for the district.

He will assume the helm over the summer in preparation for the 2018-2019 school year. Torres is currently the varsity associate head basketball coach and head junior varsity basketball coach for Westlake High School at Eanes ISD.

This school year, Westlake High School’s basketball team emerged district champions with a 12-0 season, qualifying for state semifinals. The 6A program is ranked No. 2 in Texas and No. 12 nationally.

Torres replaces Josh Billo, who led Lockhart’s boys basketball program the past 2 seasons, finishing with a total record of 10-49. The district has indicated that Billo will remain on the staff as a teacher.

