Lions to end season on a winning note at Uvalde

The Lockhart Lions (4-5, 2-4 District 14-5A, Division II) will travel to Uvalde on Friday for the season finale for both teams.

Last week, Uvalde (2-7, 2-4) beat San Antonio Kennedy 42-13 for their first win since Sept. 21 when the Coyotes defeated San Antonio Memorial 1-7. Lockhart lost an offensive shootout with Kerrville Tivy, 62-48.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Uvalde won the first meeding 21-12 in 1945. Lockhart has won the last two meetings, including the last time the teams played in 1971, a 21-6 win for the Lions in a bi-district playoff game.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Honey Bowl Stadium in Uvalde.

Last week’s recap: Lockhart and Kerrville Tivy engaged in a shootout last Friday in the Lions home finale, combining for 1.258 yards of offense as the Antlers picked up a 62-48 victory at Lions Stadium. Both teams combined for 63 points in the first quarter alone.

Senior running back Daequan Ellison scored all four of Lockhart’s first quarter touchdowns with runs of 75, 82, 79 and 70 yards. Ellison finished the game with 421 yards on 21 carries with five touchdowns and had two receptions for 61 yards. Tivy led 35-28 at the end of the first quarter.

­­­Karson Valverde ran for a 29-yard touchdown to answer Ellison’s first touchdown. He also scored on a 4-yard run late in the quarter.

Tivy quarterback Tapper Pannell had two touchdown passes, including a 54-yard toss to Valverde and a 23-yard pass to Colton Drake. Pannell ran in a 5-yard score for the Antlers’ other score in the first quarter.

Lockhart outscored Tivy 17-3 in the second quarter to take a 45-38 lead at halftime.

Ellizon had two more touchdown runs of 75- and 46-yards and kicker Alfredo Jaimes added a field goal. The Antlers found a way to stop Ellison in the second half and held the Lions to a field goal in the third quarter. Valverde caught another touchdown in the third quarter and kicker Jason Zirkel added a 37-yard field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Valverde continued to pile on the points with touchdown runs of 8 and 45 yards.

Valverde finished the game with 103 yards on 16 carries and nine receptions for 112 yards and five total touchdowns. Parnell completed 19-of-27 passes for 302 yards, two touchdowns and had one interception.

Daetron Ellison helped Lockhart with 145 yards on 15 carries.