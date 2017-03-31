One-Act stars shine bright at District competition

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

In back-to-back performances last week Lockhart High’s actors got to test their chops in the District, and then Bi-District One Act Play performances.

On Wednesday, the team presented their equally hilarious and dark “Scenes from Paganini” at Dripping Springs High School in District competition.

Anchored by lead actor (and District All-Star Cast member) Christopher Finfrock, the One Act Play team led the audience through 40 minutes of silliness and strife, following the life of the “greatest violinist of all time,” Paganini. In what looks at first blush to be a Faustian frolic, “Paganini” quickly turned dark, as Finfrock winds his character through a life punctuated by highs, lows, drama and death.

In an extremely physical performance, Lockhart’s actors display not only command of their emotions, but command of their bodies, from Kathryn Peterson’s scene-stealing “drunkenness” to Skylar Griffin’s acrobatic entrance in “the hospital scene.” Madison Estrada’s “Antonia” ends an argument by hilariously hurling herself off stage.

According to OAP sponsor Melissa Hardaway, the team nailed their performance on Wednesday, allowing them to return to Dripping Springs on Friday for Bi-District competition.

Leading off the day of six plays, the Lion players, by their own admission, had a rough start, lagging a bit throughout the performance and causing them to cut the play short, beating the 40-minute time limit by 48 seconds. However, the transition was made seamlessly, keeping the play’s final twist intact, without sacrificing the plot.

Unfortunately, paired against teams from fine arts powerhouses, including the Austin McCallum Fine Arts Academy, the team was not able to advance to the next level.

Leonard Tre Humphries brought home All Star Cast honors at the Bi-District level for his turn as Pantaleone and Rappaccini; Maddison Welvaert’s Angelina earned her All Star Cast Honorable Mention, as did Ella McCarthy’s Clockworks Girl. Matthew Gonzales took Honorable Mention – Crew.

The One Act Play Team consists of (alphabetically): Wyatt Beaver, Ime Ekpo, Madison Estrada, Christopher Finfrock, Matthew Gonzales, Luar Grifaldo, Skylar Griffin, Steven Haley, Lauren Hartwick, Damian Herrera, Leonard Humphries, Samuel Kinchion, Alison Lickert, Ella McCarthy, Kathryn Peterson, James Rounthwaite, Vanessa Vela, Hunter Walhert, Jenna Weber and Maddison Welvaert.

