SOFTBALL: Lady Lions rebound after tough district loss Share:







LPR Staff Report

The Lockhart Lady Lions split their games last week, recording their first district loss to Dripping Springs and recovering later in the week with a win over Alamo Heights.

Against Dripping Springs, the Lady Lions fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 4-1 loss to the Lady Tigers, who took the lead on a single in the second inning. The Lady Lions outhit Dripping Springs 7-6, but couldn’t capitalize on their hits.

Alyssa Barrientez went 2-for-3 at bat.

Amanda White took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven batters in seven innings.

Later in the week, the Lady Lions rebounded, recording a 6-1 victory over Alamo Heights on Friday night.

A powerful sixth inning led by the bats of Katelyn Tull and Marissa Camacho piled up four runs to give the Lady Lions a sizable advantage. Tull, wo had three hits on the day, and Alex Hedspeth Lockhart in hitting.

Barrientez earned the win on the mound, striking out two batters while allowing five hits and one run in seven innings.