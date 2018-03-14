Softball squad rolls, baseball team struggles Share:







LPR Staff Report

The Lockhart Lady Lions continued tearing it up in softball last week, recording two convincing wins to push their record in district play to 3-0.

Lockhart pushed past Dripping Springs 6-4 last Friday night, overcoming a late 1-run deficit. The Lady Lions trailed 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning when Alyssa Barrientez blasted a two-run double to take the lead.

Dripping Springs got off to a quick start in the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Amanda White recorded the win for the Lady Lions, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits while striking out six. Alex Hedspeth led Lockhart in hits against Dripping Springs, while Gracie Bell added a pair of RBIs.

“This was a big win over the defending district champion and state finalist from a year ago,” head coach Katy Snell said.

Earlier last week, the Lady Lions recorded 11 hits and their second district win with an 8-2 decision over Boerne Champion.

Lockhart pulled away for good in the fourth inning with an RBI double off the bat of Barrientez.

The Lady Lions got on the board early, scoring in the first inning off Marissa Camacho’s RBI single.

Lockhart put the game out of reach in the seventh, scoring three runs in the seventh inning powered Camacho’s and Trinity Castillo’s RBIs.

White got the win, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 15 batters.

Lions drop pair of

baseball games

The Lockhart Lions struggled through last week, recording losses to Waco and Seguin.

Against Waco on Friday, Lockhart fell 10-3. Waco pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning and added another five in the fifth, putting the game out of reach for the Lions.

Waco started fast, but Lockhart tied things up in the bottom of the first inning, evening the score at 2-2 off an RBI double by Caleb Valles.

Lockhart was productive at bat but couldn’t capitalize on 13 hits. Waco recorded 15 hits in the game.

Cy Griebel started for Lockhart on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work. Jesus Garcia threw 3 1/3 innings in relief.

Against Seguin, the Lions were in it until the end, falling after Seguin broke up a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth inning.

Brandon Finger, Gabe Franco and Logan Hersom all recorded hits for the Lions.

Herson started on the mound for Lockhart, giving up three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Alex Sosa threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.