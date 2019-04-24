Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Stella Schuelke Barrington

Obituaries
0
Share:

Stella Schuelke Barrington passed away on April 22, 2019.
She was born March 24, 1925 in Rural Hays County, Texas to Walter Earl Schuelke and Ella Emma Braune Schuelke. She married William Earl Barrington August 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2018.
Stella is survived by three children, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
A visitation will begin Thursday, April 25 at 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Stella will be laid to rest next to her husband of 71 years in the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Stella-Scheulke-Barrington

Share:
Previous Article

Lady Lions earn 12th straight playoff berth

Next Article

Norma Jean Witter Etheredge

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION - SPAM PROTECT