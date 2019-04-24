Stella Schuelke Barrington Share:







Stella Schuelke Barrington passed away on April 22, 2019.

She was born March 24, 1925 in Rural Hays County, Texas to Walter Earl Schuelke and Ella Emma Braune Schuelke. She married William Earl Barrington August 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2018.

Stella is survived by three children, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

A visitation will begin Thursday, April 25 at 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Stella will be laid to rest next to her husband of 71 years in the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Stella-Scheulke-Barrington