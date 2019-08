Student cell phone policy signals changes Share:







This year, if E.T. wants to phone home during the school day, he’ll have to do it from the front office.

Students enrolled in the Lockhart Independent School District will face more restrictions on cell phones and other personal electronic devices this year when school starts on Aug. 14, with a new student conduct code that looks to all-but obviate student cell phone use on campus.

