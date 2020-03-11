Sylvia Ann Castillo Share:







Sylvia Ann Castillo, 63, of Lockhart, TX passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lockhart, TX on June 10, 1956 to Jesse and Nieves Garcia. Sylvia was loved by all and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Albert; daughter, Leticia Cortez and her husband, Ricky Acosta of San Marcos, TX; son, Daniel C. Castillo of Lockhart, TX; daughter, Alyssa Castillo of Lockhart, TX; brother, Tony Garcia of Kyle, TX; brother, Jesse Garcia and wife, Margaret of Lockhart, TX; sister, Salome Diaz of Lockhart, TX; brother, Roy Garcia and wife, Nora of Austin, TX; sister, Elpidia Beltran and husband, Joe of Austin, TX; brother, Ambrose Garcia of Lockhart, TX; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. The visitation was held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11th at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A recitation of the holy Rosary began at 7:00 PM. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Thursday, March 12th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lockhart, TX and interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Lockhart, TX. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.

