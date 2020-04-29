Terry Madden Alford Share:







Terry Madden Alford, retired family man, and resident of Caldwell County, Texas passed away unexpectedly on April 24th, 2020 at the age of 68 on the Alford river property near San Marcos, Texas. Terry is survived by his wife, Cindy Alford; his children T Madden and Katarina Alford, Seth Taylor and Natasha Alford, Nicholas Leorus and Meredith Alford, and Theresa Marie and Logan Blewett; 8 grandchildren; and his brothers Dewey Leorus “Buddy” Alford, Dondi Lane Alford, and Jeffrey Ricky Alford. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Leorus Alford and Myrtis Trotti Alford. Terry was born in El Dorado, AR on July 22 nd, 1951, but spent the majority of his youth in DeRidder, LA. He was fond of saying that he may not have been a lifelong Texan, but he got to the state as soon as he could. He was a man of many skills and was involved in a number of various trades. Each new role shaping him and providing dozens of humorous stories that he would tell in his clever demeanor. As a youth, he was a projectionist at a movie theater where he first learned to love films. He loved to brag of being a dynamite shooter for a seismograph crew in the swamps of Louisiana. When confronted by a foul odor, he’d quickly remind himself that at least it wasn’t as bad as the papermill he used to work. In some of the more adventurous days of his youth, he was even a white water river guide and a horse wrangler. Eventually in life, his entrepreneurial spirit ran wild with Wolf Creek Ranch RV Park, Three Dudes Winery, Great Gonzo’s Toobs, and many more successful ventures. In his later years before retirement, he excelled in construction project management for large corporations and school districts. Terry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He would often randomly and loudly declare “I love my babies and my grandbabies.” He enjoyed sharing his passions with them and teaching them many of the skills and trades that he had picked up along his life’s journey. Family construction projects with Terry as the foreman, and his babies as the free labor, produced many a building, deck, restroom, shower, RV park, and even a winery. He enjoyed local politics, and as Caldwell County GOP Chairman, he successfully got the first Republican elected in a county wide election since Reconstruction. He was an excellent game bird hunter and loved fishing on the banks of the river with his grandchildren. The river was a part of him and he enjoyed canoeing both for leisure and competition. He completed 9 Texas Water Safaris, the world’s toughest canoe race. He was passionate about playing, making, and enjoying music. There was rarely a campfire without Terry strumming a guitar to a singalong. He was also an avid reader and history buff, and seemingly knew something about everything. He was a Jack of many trades. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Due to the COVID19, the funeral and graveside services will be limited to family only. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Services under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/terry-madden-alford