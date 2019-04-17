Theresa Torres Caballero Share:







Mrs. Theresa Torres Caballero, 90, longtime Resident of Lockhart, Texas died peacefully in her home on April 9, 2019. She was born to Benjamin and Florencia Torres on July 30, 1928.

Theresa’s legacy as the Matriarch of her family is best described by her family as a very spiritual person in devout Catholic faith and her blessings were treasured by her loved ones, she was compassionate, humble, and had unconditional love for her family. She treasured her plants, and was known as the best cook ever! Theresa was a strong and determined leader of her family, and welcomed everyone to her home with love & open arms.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jesus Leal Caballero, parents, Benjamin and Florencia Torres, daughters, Maria de Jesus & Mary Alice, sons, Johnny & Jesse, grandson, Juan Jesus, and granddaughter, Erica.

She was a loving mother, grandmother & great-great grandmother of 13 children, 34 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren & 18 great-great grandchildren. Her family grew to a total 120.

Mrs. Caballero is survived by her children, Lupe Morin (Joe), Frances Moya (Richard), Florence, Raymond (Darrell), Eloisa Jefferies, Irene Villegas (Jose), Pete Caballero, Paul Caballero Toby Caballero, and Gloria Perez.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were her grandsons: Mark Peralez, Mario Morin, Matthew Arias, Marcos Morin, Chris Lopez, Keith Caballero, Sammy Caballero, Anthony Alonzo, Zachary Caballero, Brently Caballero, Jesse Caballero, and Cory Caballero.

Honorary Pall Bearers were her granddaughters.

The Caballero family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The recitation of the rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas). Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200

