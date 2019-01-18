Theriot named judge pro tem, meetings to stay on Mondays Share:







From staff reports

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Monday voted to name Pct. 3 Commissioner Ed Theriot judge pro tem for 2019.

Judge pro tem presides over meetings in place of County Judge Hoppy Haden in the event he is absent from a commissioners court meeting.

Commissioners also voted 4-1 to keep meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Pct. 2 Commissioner Barbara Shelton made a motion to move the meetings to the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.

“Can we entertain the thought of changing it to second and fourth Tuesdays?” Shelton asked. “It gives us time to meet with attorneys after we receive the agenda.”

“That’s a good idea, but I’m programmed,” laughed Pct. 4 Commissioner Joe Roland.

Shelton made a motion that went without a second. Theriot made a motion to leave the meetings on second and fourth Mondays.

The motion carried 4-1 with Shelton voting “no.”

In other action, commissioners voted to leave the burn ban off.