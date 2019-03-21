This week in pictures: March 21 issue
There was plenty to photograph for the last issue. We had the Lockhart Invitational track meet, the annual Kidfish Tournament at Lockhart’s Welcome Spring Day, the Tolbert Chili Championship, a town hall meeting about the Permian Highway Pipeline and a pep rally for two Lockhart High School seniors who are going to participate in athletics at a University level. See something you want a print of? E-mail us at editor@post-register.com. All photos by Miles Smith/Lockhart Post-Register