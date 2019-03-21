This week in pictures: March 21 issue Share:







There was plenty to photograph for the last issue. We had the Lockhart Invitational track meet, the annual Kidfish Tournament at Lockhart’s Welcome Spring Day, the Tolbert Chili Championship, a town hall meeting about the Permian Highway Pipeline and a pep rally for two Lockhart High School seniors who are going to participate in athletics at a University level. See something you want a print of? E-mail us at editor@post-register.com. All photos by Miles Smith/Lockhart Post-Register