Tomas M. Baltierra, 82, passed away peaceful at his home on June 19, 2019 in Lockhart, TX surrounded by family. Born in Fentress, TX (officially) on Aug. 6, 1936 to Samuel and Gumercinda Munoz Baltierra. He left this world to reunite with his parents, brothers: Refugio, Jose, Andres, Antonio and sisters: Rosa and Juanita. He is survived by brothers Victor, Juan and sister Concepcion “Concha” Juarez.

Although, he did not have children of his own. He was a “Father” to multiple generations of nieces and nephews who loved and admired him. He was known for his enormous kind heart and generosity. He loved to tend to his garden, sing, care for his family and was a devoted Catholic. He will forever be missed by his loved ones.

Funeral arrangements were handled under the care and guidance of Thomason Funeral Home. Funeral Mass took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 am on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Burial followed at San Pablo Cemetery.

