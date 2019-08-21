Tommy Bierstedt Share:







Tommy Bierstedt, age 64 of San Marcos, Texas passed away on August 16, 2019. Tommy was born in San Marcos, Texas on August 22, 1954 to Hilmer and Frances (Graef) Bierstedt. He was always proud of the fact that he started working for the family business, Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co. at the age of 18. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and shooting guns with his grandkids.

Tommy is survived by son, Justin and wife, Jamie and their sons, Cody, Michael, CJ and Christian, son, Kevin and wife, Bambi and their sons, Blaze and Gunnar; great-granddaughter, Ada Mae; sister, Cindy Meyer and husband, Ralph. He was known as “Uncle Tom” to numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Legends Funeral Home 512-256-1220.

