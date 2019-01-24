Post Register

Traditional academic calendar likely to continue

Local News
The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees won’t vote on the 2019-2020 academic calendar until February, but it appears the calendar will remain largely similar to the current school year.
While the flexible academic calendar has been a hot topic among teachers, administrators, parents and students, Deputy Superintendent Kim Brents said a recent survey revealed the district is not quite ready for a calendar that features longer fall and spring breaks, shorter summers and an option to teach and participate in enrichment programs rather than take time off.
District employees were surveyed in 2018 ahead of the 2018-19 calendar. Responses were solidly 50/50 that year, Brents said, leading to the district’s decision to continue with a traditional approach.
This year, the survey was opened up to parents and the community.

